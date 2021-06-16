Black Pen Day: Over 40 artists to sign with Star Magic, ABS-CBN at grand event

MANILA — More than 40 artists are set to sign up or renew their contract with ABS-CBN and its talent agency Star Magic, at a grand event to be held and livestreamed on June 19, Saturday.

The biggest and grandest contract signing event to date.



--- #StarMagicBlackPenDay

June 19, 2021 (Sat), 4 PM

Watch it on Star Magic YT & FB, ABS-CBN FB, TFC FB, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV pic.twitter.com/b1Z1da5aIE — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) June 16, 2021

The contract-signing, dubbed “Black Pen Day,” is said to be the biggest so far held by ABS-CBN, in terms of number of artists.

Black Pen Day will stream live starting 4 p.m. on the Star Magic Facebook page and YouTube channel, the ABS-CBN Entertainment and TFC Facebook pages, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

New and current Kapamilya artists due to sign include up-and-comers, established stars, and talents from ABS-CBN’s reality shows and contests, ABS-CBN subsidiaries, and other talent agencies outside ABS-CBN.

Among the seasoned actors signing up with Star Magic are John Arcilla, Sandino Martin, Marc Solis, and Angeline Quinto.

The biggest and grandest contract signing event to date.



--- #StarMagicBlackPenDay

June 19, 2021 (Sat), 4 PM

Watch it on Star Magic YT & FB, ABS-CBN FB, TFC FB, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV pic.twitter.com/jw4XBuguxF — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) June 16, 2021

Fresh faces, meanwhile, include Kaila Estrada, Arabella Davao, Mary Joy Apostol, Zabel Lamberth, Rans Rifol, Vance Larena, Maureen Wrob, Paolo Gumabao, Luis Vera-Perez, Sela, Migo Manikan, Vitto Neri, and Jake Ejercito.

RISE Artists Studio’s Gigi De Lana, Zach Castaneda, Shanaia Gomez, Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, Jayda, and JC Alcantara will also ink new deals.

Also signing with the Kapamilya network are artists from partner talent agencies, such as Alyssa Muhlach and Kiko Estrada from Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Events International; and Krystle, Lara Maigue, Moira Lacambra, Aikee, Poppert Bernadas, Gian Magdangal, Davey Langit, and Anthony Barion from Ogie Alcasid’s ATEAM (Alcasid Total Entertainment & Artist Management, Inc).

Star Music’s Sab and Recio; Polaris’ Janine Berdin, Sheena Belarmino, JM Yosures, and iDolls; and Star Hunt’s Ashley Del Mundo, Tan Roncal, Kiara Takahashi, Richard Juan, Lou Yanong, Kobie Brown, and Andi Abaya will also become Star Magic talents.

The biggest and grandest contract signing event to date.



--- #StarMagicBlackPenDay

June 19, 2021 (Sat), 4 PM

Watch it on Star Magic YT & FB, ABS-CBN FB, TFC FB, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV pic.twitter.com/frxP7ilsLF — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) June 16, 2021

Black Pen Day will mark the integration of all management groups within ABS-CBN under the Star Magic umbrella, headed by Laurenti Dyogi.

These include the Star Hunt Management under Raymund Dizon that handles the careers of former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates as well as BGYO and BINI; the Polaris Artists under Reily Santiago that is the stable of the products of Kapamilya talent contests like “Tawag ng Tanghalan”; RISE Artists Studio led by Mico Del Rosario and Olivia Lamasan of ABS-CBN Films; and ABS-CBN Music helmed by Jonathan Manalo and Roxy Liquigan.

Black Pen Day will culminate with the artists’ recital of the Star Magic Credo, a pledge to “give their best in every performance, continue to improve their craft, and maintain the right values and attitude as they serve the Filipino audience.”