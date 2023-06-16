Angeli Pangilinan opens up about marriage to Gary V

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – In time for Father’s Day, talent manager Angeli Pangilinan turned teary-eyed when she showered her husband, OPM icon Gary Valenciano, with love and praises, as he also marks his 40th year in showbiz.

“He is the most wonderful father. We complete each other because his strengths are my weaknesses and his weaknesses are my strengths. And he just makes so much time for the children,” Pangilinan revealed on morning show “Magandang Buhay.”

She also expressed her gratitude to Valenciano for his humility love "for imperfect me."

“I am not the easiest person to... Gary said, 'You know, Angeli, you're always right. But sometimes you say it at the wrong time. When you say something at the wrong time, it makes it wrong.' I'm sorry for all my wrong timings,” Pangilinan said.

“It's not been easy. Hindi madali maging asawa ni Gary.”

Valenciano, for his part, said it is his wife who keeps his heart beating through the years – especially in light of his health problems.

“Itong heartbeat na ito, hindi ko alam kung hanggang kelan ito titibok. Pero ikaw ang dahilan kung bakit up to now... she's the reason why this heart is still beating,” he told Pangilinan.

He went on to apologize to his wife for the times he hurt and failed her. Valenciano only hopes that Pangilinan will continue to grow with him.

“Thank you, hon, for being the blessing that you are to me. I have not been able to share this publicly but I'm shedding tears kasi tama yung sinabi ni Angeli kanina. It's not always sweet. Minsan it's very spicy, minsan it's sour, minsan it's bitter. But it is all part of the mix,” he said.

Valenciano has been living with diabetes since he was 14. In May 2018, he underwent an emergency open heart surgery after his doctors discovered that his left anterior descending artery was blocked due to diabetes.

That same year, Valenciano also revealed that he had kidney cancer.

