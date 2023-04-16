Gary V marks 40th showbiz anniversary on 'ASAP'

Gary Valenciano celebrated his 40th anniversary in the entertainment industry in a grand way on “ASAP Natin To,” Sunday.

As part of the special segment that the long-running variety show put together for him, Valenciano performed special song numbers with his peers and many of the up-and-coming young artists he’s mentored over the years.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

These include Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jona Viray, Jed Madela, Jason Dy, Darren Espanto, BGYO, BINI and many more.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Also present to celebrate Valenciano's milestone were his son Gab, who joined him in a dance number, and his wife, Angeli Pangilinan, who shared a heartfelt message for her husband.

“I just want to thank everybody for such a beautiful tribute. Truly God deserves all the glory and I thank you Gary for allowing yourself to be a vessel of his goodness, his righteousness, his faithfulness, his love and hope and his healing. This is my living miracle,” she said.

Following “ASAP’s” special tribute, Valenciano looked visibly moved by all the good words his colleagues said about him. He also took the opportunity to thank everyone who continues to trust and believe in him as an artist.

Valenciano renewed his contract with the network this month.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).