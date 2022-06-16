Maris Racal releases 'Ate Sandali' album

MANILA -- Maris Racal has released her newest album.

A collection of eight songs, "Ate Sandali" is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The tracks include the previously released "Ate Sandali," "Di Papakawalan," "Asa Naman," "Not For Me," "Pumila Ka," "Kahit Na Anong Sablay," "Carelessly," and her latest single titled "Laro Laro Laro."

"This is it. This is really it. 'Ate Sandali' the album out now!" the actress said in an Instagram post.

As she promoted her latest album on Instagram, Racal also expressed her gratitude to record labels Sony Music Philippines and Balcony Entertainment.

The latter is led by her boyfriend, former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

Earlier this year, Racal led the cast of "How To Move On in 30 Days," ABS CBN's first YouTube exclusive daily series.

She entered showbiz in 2014 after a popular stint in the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."

