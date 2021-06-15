WATCH: UDD performs ‘Trese’ theme song with ‘ghosts’ as audience

MANILA — Netflix Philippines has released UDD’s full performance of “Paagi,” the original theme song for the animated hit “Trese.”

The number was originally shown on “Before Midnight,” the countdown program leading up to the June 11 premiere of “Trese.”

Sticking to the supernatural theme of the series, the set design of UDD’s performance featured elements seen in “Trese,” including a sigil conjured by the lead character.

A projection on the floor also appeared to be a portal showing scenes from the anime-inspired adaptation.

The “audience,” meanwhile, was comprised of ghosts similar in appearance to the supernatural beings depicted in “Trese.”

UDD’s “Paagi” rendition is the latest of many marketing executions of Netflix Philippines for “Trese,” following the transformation of ABS-CBN’s headquarters as the fictional network in the series, ABC-ZNN.