‘Anak ni Janice!’ This ‘beki’ dub of ‘Trese’ will make you laugh

In ‘Trese,’ the title characters face off against supernatural creatures, including the tiyanak — or ‘anak ni Janice,’ according to a hilarious fan-made dub. Screenshot: Netflix Philippines

MANILA — “Trese,” the hit Netflix animated series based on the Philippine graphic novel, has been dubbed in several languages, including Filipino, Japanese, and English.

Now, there’s a “beki” or gay lingo dub that’s going viral on social media, courtesy of comedian Bekimon.

Bekimon dubbed the trailer of “Trese” with familiar, as well as outrageous beki-speak, to hilarious effect.

The tiyanak, for instance, was translated to “anak ni Janice,” after the 1988 film “Tiyanak” where screen veteran Janice de Belen portrayed the mother of cursed creature.

The Trailer of TRESE in GAY LINGO :) pic.twitter.com/x8XCj2hgkU — BEKIMON (@bekimon23) June 16, 2021

Trese’s “Ibunyag” spell, which makes spirits visible in the series, similarly got a hip update: “Face reveal, mga baklang ‘to!”

More widely used terms like “tegi” (dead), “akels” (me, ako), “gorabels” (let’s go), and “wititit” (not, none) can also be heard.

For comparison, here are the Filipino and English versions of the trailer from Netflix:

