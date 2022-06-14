Brenda Mage stars in ‘Sosyal Medya.’ Courtesy of AQ Prime

MANILA — “Pinoy Big Brother” finalist and comedian Brenda Mage is continuing his showbiz streak with his first movie “Sosyal Medya.”

“I play the role of Lexie, isang vlogger na [nagkaroon ng] affair sa isang lalaki na, sad to say, meron din palang nagmamahal na iba. At du’n nag-umpisa ang krimen,” Brenda Mage told ABS-CBN News.

The drama thriller will be available on the new digital platform AQ Prime Stream, an international partnership between Filipino and Korean producers.

“First lead role ko kaya natatakot ako,” he admitted, citing jitters in doing love scenes with his screen partner, Mark Aaron Hernandez.

“Hindi naman ako nahirapan sa role dahil isa akong vlogger in real life. Ang nahirapan ako is meron akong bed scene! Kasi ‘di po ako malandi sa totoong buhay. Charot! Thankful lang ako na super crush ko ‘yung partner ko, kilala ko noong 2019 palang so talagang ang saya-saya ko.”

Also starring in “Sosyal Medya” are Kristof Garcia and DJ Onse, under the direction of Greg Colasito.

The project marks a big promotion for Brenda Mage. “Dati akong production assistant ng aming director,” he revealed. “Sa kaniya po ako nag-umpisa, nag a-assist ako sa kaniya at sa mga alaga niyang artista hanggang sa ako ‘yung naging artista niya. O, ‘diba from PA to actor!”

Aside from Brenda Mage, many artists are given new opportunities by AQ Prime. Among its completed full-length feature films are “Huling Lamay,” a horror film directed by Joven Tan, starring Marlo Mortel, Buboy Villar, and Lou Veloso; “Z Love” a horror-romance-drama helmed by Jojo Nadela, starring Devon Seron, Kristof Garcia, Marcus Madrigal, and Rob Sy; and “Bingwit,” featuring Krista Miller, Drei Arias, Conan King, and directed by Neal “Buboy” Tan.

In addition to the Philippines and South Korea, AQ Prime is set to release “Sosyal Medya” in Thailand, Singapore, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

“Dapat itong panoorin dahil it’s an eye opener,” Brenda Mage said, focusing on the need to speak one’s personal truth to help overcome depression. “Sana makaka-relate sila sa message na mahirap lumugar at umibig. Maraming kumplikado lalong-lalo na kung nahihirapan kang maging totoo sa sariling kasarian at nagtatago sa kasinungalingan. Kaya maraming nagkakaron ng anxiety at nakakagawa ng hindi maganda.”

Brenda Mage is currently back in his hometown in Cagayan de Oro before he resumes his showbiz commitments in Manila.