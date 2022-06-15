Post Malone confirms engagement, birth of daughter

Screenshot from The Howard Stern Show YouTube channel.

American rapper Austin Richard Post, more commonly known as Post Malone, has announced the birth of his daughter, as well as his engagement.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Post was asked about what he does in a day. "I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon and I kissed my baby girl."

"No, that’s my daughter," he clarified later on.

Stern also asked him about his status with his partner and Post said: "She’s my fiancé."

Post Malone started his career in 2013 and rose to fame two years after with his single "White Iverson." He became a club staple with his song "Congratulations."

He is also known for his songs "Circles," "Psycho" with Ty Dolla $ign, and "Sunflower" with Swae Lee for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

