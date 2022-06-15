MANILA -- Singer Janine Berdin has released an extended play (EP) titled “WTF I actually wrote these songs.

The six tracks included in the EP were all written by Berdin.

"I hope you like it. Thank you so much, friend," Berdin said on Instagram as she promoted the EP.

And it seems her fans liked it, as a song from the EP made the charts.

"This has always been such a dream of mine. Thank you Spotify and Mahika and Star Music and everyone who listens to my musik," she wrote in the caption.

Berdin, the grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan season 2 in 2018, marked her fourth year in the entertainment industry just last week.

Prior to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Berdin also joined different singing competitions. She joined the first season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" but with no luck. She also joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" and "Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars 4" where she finished as a semifinalist.



