Celebrate pride: 10 queer titles on iWantTFC to stream for free

iWantTFC is celebrating pride month with its curation of queer-themed titles that are currently available to stream for free on the ABS-CBN platform.

“Love is love,” the streaming service emphasized. “Whether you are straight, gay, lesbian, trans, or queer, you are free to love whoever you want. While it may seem easy, there are some who still struggle to love freely and iWantTFC is here to remind you to love who you love.”

Joining Pride festivities in June, iWantTFC put together a list of “empowering movies and series about accepting same-sex relationships and accepting one’s sexuality and sexual preference.”

Among the free-to-stream titles are the movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” and its series sequel “Love Beneath the Stars,” a coming-of-age love story about high school classmates starring Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson, under the direction of Dolly Dulu.

Keann Johnson and Adrian Lindayag star in ‘The Boy Foretold by the Stars.’ iWantTFC

Another iWantTFC original series “Fluid,” meanwhile, follows the story of Mitch, portrayed by Roxanne Barcelo, who explores dating other women after successive failed romances with men, leading her to George (Ann Colis), a proud lesbian.

Ann Colis and Roxanne Barcelo star in ‘Fluid.’ iWantTFC

In “Bakit Lahat ng Gwapo May Boyfriend?”, Anne Curtis plays a wedding planner. Kylie, who has had a string of boyfriends (Paolo Ballesteros) who would later admit to being gay. Jaded, she finds herself bent on proving that her latest romantic interest (Dennis Trillo) is gay, too, only to be proven wrong. The movie “teaches us to not judge people, to not allow others to define who we are or what we feel, and most importantly, it teaches us to embrace our sexuality no matter how we identify ourselves,” iWantTFC said.

Dennis Trillo and Anne Curtis star in ‘Bakit Lahat ng Gwapo May Boyfriend?’. iWantTFC/Viva Films

Other queer-themed titles listed by iWantTFC are: