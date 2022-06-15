President Oscar Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago) is found by Task Force Agila, while Cardo (Coco Martin) fights for his life, in the June 15 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” logged a new all-time high viewership online on Wednesday as the iconic character portrayed by Coco Martin finally woke up after being once thought dead and in critical condition.

In the episode titled “Harapan,” Cardo (Martin) managed to sneak past both the teams of Lito (Richard Gutierrez) and Albert (Geoff Eigenmann), whose conflict on how to handle their hostage led to an all-out gunfight.

From his hospital bed, a still-recovering Cardo put on the Black Ops uniform as a disguise to safely exit, but that put him at odds with the gunmen allied with Lito, forcing him to exchange bullets despite his condition.

With Albert apparently killed by Lito, the latter pursued Cardo, whom he needed to capture alive. Tracking the trail of Cardo’s blood from the bed, Lito cornered him at a toilet cubicle inside the hospital.

Meanwhile, in a pivotal moment in the series, President Oscar Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago) — the real president, not the imposter who had been installed by crime syndicates in the Palace — finally got reunited with Task Force Agila.

Oscar had long been in hiding after waking up from a drug-induced coma by the First Lady, Lily (Lorna Tolentino), who continued her scheme to take over Malacanang.

The climactic episode proved to be a hit with follower of “Ang Probinsyano,” as the series yet again broke its own viewership record on Kapamilya Online Live. “Harapan” peaked at 287,241 concurrent live viewers, according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.