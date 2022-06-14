WATCH: BGYO as ‘Squid Game’ participants in Netflix variety show

BGYO members JL, Nate, Gelo, Mikki, and Akira participate in the first episode of ‘Alas Netflix.’ Screenshot



Donning the distinctive green tracksuit from the Netflix series “Squid Game,” BGYO members tried their wits and skills as participants of the streaming platform’s new local game show that premiered Tuesday.

Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki took the “Alas Netflix” stage as its first celebrity “barkada” contestants, taking on challenges inspired by K-variety shows and revolving around original titles from Netflix.

For the maiden episode, the boys of BGYO competed to topple cardboards using only a party horn in shortest time possible. Winning that round, Nate received a prize and got to choose the order in which they would complete the next challenge, to be shown in the second episode.

“Alas Netflix,” hosted by Jaz Reyes and Pipay, releases new episodes via YouTube on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. A preview of the next episode shows them in a relay drawing game.

BGYO, dubbed the “Aces of P-Pop” after making a splash in international music charts, will also perform in the Netflix variety program.

The Star Magic group’s hits include “The Light,” “The Baddest,” as well as “He’s Into Her,” the theme song of the ABS-CBN series which is now also available on Netflix.