Twist involving RK Bagatsing’s character surprises viewers of ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’

Miguel (RK Bagatsing) is revealed to have a long-hidden relationship with Diego (Rafael Rossel), in the June 11 episode of ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A twist involving the character of RK Bagatsing, revealed with the addition of Rafael Rossel as a cast member, surprised viewers of the primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

In the latest episode of the ABS-CBN drama, an apprehensive Miguel (Bagatsing) was pressured by a mystery caller to meet him, or risk their connection being exposed to the public.

Agreeing to the demand of the caller, Miguel went to a hotel room, where he came face to face with Diego, the new character portrayed by Rossel.

The ensuing conversation between Miguel and Diego revealed that they have long been in contact — nearly four years, in fact — as secret lovers.

Diego said he could not just stand by as he heard news of Miguel’s supposed engagement with Eva, a journalist portrayed by Mylene Dizon, whom Miguel is using to advance his political career.

A mayoral candidate — adamant to continue the political dynasty of the Advinculas in Hermoso — Miguel did not hesitate to choose power over his relationship with Diego, which he believes would damage his image if exposed.

It remains to be seen how Diego’s arrival will affect Miguel’s campaign to run for mayor, and whether Eva, who is expecting a child with Miguel, is aware of her partner’s prior relationship.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” airs weeknights, and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

