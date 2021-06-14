Fil-Am actor Timothy Granaderos seeks roles that reflect his roots

Filipino-American actor Timothy Granaderos is grateful for his breakout role as Montgomery de la Cruz in “13 Reasons Why” which aired its final season a year ago.

“I learned a lot and most people thought it was kind of a tough process for me to go through at times, and at times it was because you have to represent. So many people reached out and kind of related to the character in the show,” he said.

Following that Netflix series, he is forging ahead with his upcoming projects.

The actor grew up in Michigan but he’s been to Zamboanga where his Filipino father was originally from.

“Unfortunately, I do not speak Tagalog but when I notice a Filipino or Filipina and I'll drop the ‘salamat’ or ‘salamat po,’ they look at me like, ‘What is this white boy saying thank you to me for in Tagalog? And I'm like, ‘That's right.’”

In the near future, he hopes to play characters that reflect his Filipino-American roots.

Currently, he is part of the cast of the movie “Plan B,” which is now out on Hulu. Granderos said it is an honor to be a part of a project that celebrates strong women.

“I was raised by a very strong, independent woman. My mother, she worked as a dietitian her entire life. She actually just retired recently but she instilled very empathetic open-minded viewpoints. I think that kind of reflected on to the movie, it’s these two girls who are just fiercer and smarter than the rest of us. It’s very fun to watch it from their perspective.”

Granaderos credits his sister Alyson, a Hollywood makeup artist, for getting him in the business. He made his way into the entertainment scene as a production assistant in a reality show.

“If you're from Michigan, the idea of Hollywood is just like this fantasy land and it's like it's not very attainable but I think my sister kind of came out here and paved the way and my parents, in turn, were like, ‘Oh, then you can make a living,’” he said.

“When I came out for the show, I remember being at the airport and I had two suitcases and I told my dad, ‘Okay, I'll be back in a few.’ Because I didn't plan to move on here permanently. I was like, ‘I'll be back in a few months to get the rest of my stuff and figure my life out.’ He was like, ‘You're not coming back.’”

Granaderos will be seen next in the “Untitled Horror Movie,” which was filmed entirely in quarantine.