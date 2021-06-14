BINI, BGYO to team up for concert this year

BINI and BGYO both trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before their respective official debut as a P-pop group. Courtesy of Metro.Style / Instagram: @lofficielph

MANILA — BINI and BGYO, the fast-rising P-pop groups which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, are coming together for a joint concert later this year.

The concert was announced during the official debut of BINI, by Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

“Last quarter of 2021, the first BINI-BGYO concert will happen,” Dyogi, who is also ABS-CBN’s Entertainment Production head, said.

BINI and BGYO’s respective debut single, “Born To Win” and “The Light,” will also be released in foreign languages in the coming months, according to Dyogi.

Both groups are also working on their respective full-length albums, the ABS-CBN executive teased.

BGYO, composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, was officially launched in January, and has since marked numerous milestones, including charting in Billboard’s Next Big Sound in May.

Consisting of Jhoanna, Mikha, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, and Maloi, BINI, meanwhile, made an early splash with a half-year pre-debut era with the single “Da Coconut Nut.”

BINI was originally scheduled to debut in February, but that plan was delayed due to the surge of cases of COVID-19 at the time.

Both BINI and BGYO officially signed as artists of Star Magic and the record label Star Music in December 2020.