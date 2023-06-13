Andrea Brillantes hopes to break away from child star image

Photo from ABS-CBN

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes is embracing the changes in her career as she matures in the showbiz industry.

Brillantes turned heads as she graced the cover of Metro Magazine's June issue in her stunning drag-inspired look – just in time for the release of her series “Drag You & Me.”

In her interview with Metro, the actress said she hopes the public has learned to accept that she is now a grown woman.

“Ang dami pa rin namang nagsasabi na ang bata-bata ko pa. I’m 20 na, and pataas na lang ’yun nang pataas. Sana maiwan na nila ’yung image ko na ako lang ’yung 12-year old, 10-year old na ’yun — na hindi ako puwedeng mag-explore sa mga ganitong roles," said Brillantes.

She also emphasized the importance of freedom to one's growth and individuality.

"Very important ’yung maging free ka, ’yung ma-express mo ’yung sarili mo, magustuhan mo kung sino’ng gusto mo kasi everybody deserves freedom,” she continued.

As she transitions into a versatile actress, Brillantes stepped out of her comfort zone to portray Betty/Valentine Royale in iWantTFC's Pride month offering "Drag You & Me."

"Mas gusto kong i-tackle ang mga serious topics and ito, kasi ni-re-represent natin ’yung LGBTQIA+. Kung may matututunan ako kay Betty, huwag maging marupok. Magbigay din ng second chance sa mga tao na karapat-dapat, kasi may mga taong deserve ang second chance. May mga tao rin na hindi na. ’Yun — dapat ’yun ang matutunan ko sa kaniya."

The series also sealed Brillantes' status as a queer ally as she thanked the LGBT community for trusting her with their stories.

"I think po 'yung opinion ko kasing-halaga lang ng opinyon at pagsusuporta ng kahit na sinong tao," the actress said

Joining Brillantes in the main cast of "Drag You & Me" are Christian Bables, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, KaladKaren, Brigiding, Cris Villanueva, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete. The series, directed by JP Habac, streams every Friday on iWantTFC.

