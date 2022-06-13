Mark Dacascos is coming back as The Chairman in the amped up version of the legendary 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' series on Netflix.

Mark Dacascos. Courtesy: Netflix "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend"

"I usually get to set, to Kitchen Stadium, an hour and a half before my call time to ground myself because I know that once we start going, boy, the energy is off the charts. The iron chefs come in; they've got energy running and emotions running. The challenger chefs come in, same thing. And then the crew," the Filipino American actor shared.

"During the 60 minutes of the battle, we don't know what's going to happen. We can’t rehearse that. So for 60 minutes, which is the peak of the show right there, we have to be fully present and mindful of everything."

Courtesy: Netflix "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend"

Dacascos said he enjoys taking on the persona of The Chairman as much as he relishes the times he’s been able to show his martial arts skills like in 'John Wick 3.'

"I feel so blessed. I love the diversity. I love being able to come to Kitchen Stadium and play The Chairman and be surrounded by incredible culinary talent and then go to John Wick and have the acting and martial talent there. I feel so blessed," Dacascos said.

He also admitted, "I get nervous every time I go to work because I'm fortunate to get to work with the people, artists at the top of their game, and I feel like every day, it's like a masterclass in wherever I'm at, whether it's at Kitchen Stadium, or on the set of John Wick 3."

The actor added that he will be joining the action series 'Warrior' in its upcoming third season on HBO Max.

Courtesy: Netflix "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend"

The new Iron Chef premieres on Netflix on June 15. Five new Iron Chefs, namely Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara, will join hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish, and Dacascos. Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed will serve as judges, with guest appearances from Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck and Masaharu Morimoto.