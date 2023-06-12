Photo from Piolo Pascual's Instagram page

MANILA – Piolo Pascual has his hands full that he does not see himself in a relationship at the moment.

Speaking with Ogie Diaz, Pascual shared that he’s somehow used to the idea of not being with someone because he’s been single for quite a while.

“Sabi ng pastor sa akin, ‘Mahirap 'yan pag-nawili ka na mag-isa ka lang. Kapag nawili ka na wala kang kasama, baka masanay ka.’ I think that’s what happened,” he said.

However, he admits that there are times when he longs to be with a partner.

“I’ve been single for so many years. Of course, there are nights na sana may katabi ka pero I’m not the type na gusto kong may kasama. Nasanay na ako na ganito. Wala kang pinagrereportan, wala kang kailangang uwian. Siguro pagtanda ko ng kaunti, aabot ako doon. Pero sa ngayon talaga, I don’t see it happening anytime,” he said.

For Pascual, he does not see the point of being in a relationship because he is so busy.

“I’m booked until next year so I don’t have time for it. Even if I want it, wala naman akong time. Saan ko siya ilalagay? 'Yun ang downside ng pagiging busy. Wala akong panahon for that,” he said.

Nonetheless, the actor is not closing his doors to falling in love and building his own family in the future.

“Dadating naman tayo doon. Since lalaki tayo, hindi kailangan magmadali. Tumanda man ako, pwede pa rin ako magkaanak. It’s just that for now, this is my priority. And I feel na ang dami ko pang pwedeng gawin, ang dami ko pang gustong gawin na sana magawa ko before I settle down. Even if time is against me, I know dadating at dadating 'yun if it’s for me. If it’s not, there’s my family, there’s my son. There are people around me. But hindi ko siya talaga iniisip, ayaw ko muna,” he said.

When asked if he’s open to having flings instead of serious relationships, he said: “Hindi eh, sayang naman 'yung investment… Huwag naman 'yung gamitan, just because kailangan or just because gusto mo. Kung hindi ka naman makakapag-commit and hindi mo kaya panindigan because you don’t have time for it, huwag nalang. I brush it off or hindi ko nalang iniisip.”