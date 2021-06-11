'Ang Probinsyano': Coco Martin ‘has his own genius,’ John Arcilla says

John Arcilla portrays Renato, Cardo’s (Coco Martin) nemesis, in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

John Arcilla credits the “genius” of Coco Martin for the enduring popularity of their primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which is approaching its sixth year.

Aside from portraying the lead character Cardo, Martin is also credited as director Rodel Nacianceno (his real name) of the iconic show.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Arcilla described Martin as one of the creative minds behind “Ang Probinsyano,” which recently went on a record-breaking streak in terms online viewership.

“He knows his weakness, and that is his strength. He knows his shortcomings and that’s why he is good. Iyon ang nakikita ko kay Coco,” Arcilla told ABS-CBN News.

Over the years since “Ang Probinsyano” premiered in 2015, Martin has been known to have significant input in the story of the Kapamilya program.

“Kahit ako, nami-mesmerize sa pagpasok ng storytelling sa mind niya, iyong surprises. Bilib ako,” Arcilla said.

“Coco has his own genius. He knows his audience. He knows how to deal with them. Alam niyang kilitiin, at alam niya ang gusto niyang gawin. He has his own genius. That’s how I see him.”

Airing new episodes on weeknights, “Ang Probinsyano” is accessible via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.