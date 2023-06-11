Win Metawin goes solo in PH comeback fan meeting

MANILA – Thai actor Win Metawin returned to the Philippines for a fan meeting as a solo act on Sunday.

Fans spent time with the "2gether" actor at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

"Thank you for having fun with me today, Filipino fans. It was another day filled with countless memories to cherish. I’m so happy to see your smiles and hear your laughter. I hope to see you all again soon. Goodbye," GMMTV wrote in an Instagram post.

Last November, Metawin came to the Philippines with the cast of "F4: Thailand" for a fan meeting.

Metawin rose to fame with the boys' love (BL) series "2gether" and "Still 2gether" with Bright Vachirawit. Both series are available on iWantTFC.

The BL genre saw a boom in the Philippines amid the pandemic in 2020 after the premiere of Metawin's series.

Since then, the Philippines has launched various BL series including ABS-CBN's “Hello Stranger,” “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” and “Oh, Mando.”

