Fil-Am singer MK xyz drops new single 'No Boys Allowed'

Handout photo.

Filipino-American MK xyz has returned with their new single “No Boys Allowed” with Epic Records and RZ3 Recordings.

Produced by the Grammy Award-winning producers Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, and Sean Small, “No Boys Allowed” layers airy guitar above hypnotic drums.

MK xyz oozes attitude on the verses and chant-able chorus, alternating rapid flows with magnetic melodies, showcasing their signature style.

A member of the LGBTQIA+ community, MY xyz also emphasizes inclusivity in their messaging as an artist.

“No Boys Allowed” comes on the heels of MK’s previous single “Baddie,” which was picked up by multiple radio and media outlets across Southeast Asia.

The track received acclaim from Soul Bounce, while RAP-UP praised, “MK xyz is quickly making a name for herself.”

MK originally burst onto the scene with breakout singles including “Pass It” ft G-Eazy and “One Time” which have garnered over 10 million streams combined.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: