There’s no release date yet but the anticipation is heating up for the next ABS-CBN teleserye, A Family Affair.

The steamy new trailer has already racked up over a million views. The series stars Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby as brothers, and Ivana Alawi as a woman caught in the middle of their tension.

The stars recently spoke to international media about their excitement for the series. For them, this new project takes on a special meaning. The two-year anniversary of the ABS-CBN shutdown passed last month and they take pride in continuing to create content despite the impact of the lost franchise.

"I remember that night na nag-off air ang ABS-CBN. Hindi natin alam lahat. I don't think anyone really knew kung ano mangyayari, kung may trabaho pa, paano bibigyan ng work yung iba, makakagawa ba tayo ng mga shows, and kasabay pa ng pandemic noon," Anderson shared.

(I remember that night when ABS-CBN went off air. We didn't know. I don't think anyone really knew what would happen, if we were going to still have jobs, how others would be given jobs, if we would still be able to create shows, and it was during the pandemic.)

"But kung may mapansin kayo, everytime after mag-shutdown kami, maglabas ng bagong show ang ABS-CBN, yung quality, storytelling, journey ng characters, kung pano nagtatrabaho yung mga tao behind the camera, kung makita niyo sa comments, iba talaga ang ABS-CBN at despite kung ano yung mga pinagdaanan namin and we're still going through, we still produce the best quality shows, para sa mga kababayan natin sa abroad, dito sa Pinas. At wala pa tayo franchise niyan. So imagine guys kung bumalik na tayo?"

(But if you notice, everytime after the shutdown that ABS-CBN will release new shows -- the quality of storytelling, the journey of the characters, people working behind the scenes -- if you can see the comments, ABS-CBN is really different. Despite what we have been through and we're still going through, we still produce the best quality shows for our kababayans abroad and here in the Philippines. And we don’t even have a franchise yet so can you imagine, if we’re really back?)

ABS-CBN's new offering comes as Filipino artists are making waves internationally. Sam Milby, who took his shot in Hollywood several years ago, said he's proud of how far Filipino talents have come.

"There's so much representation. They’re looking for so many more, different ethnicities. I think this is the time for Filipinos. I’m very proud and there’s so much great talent that can make it also. Inigo [too] is doing the FOX show, I believe there’s so much potential and Hollywood is tapping into Filipino artists," Milby asserted.

He added, "if I have the chance in the future, syempre I would love to but madaming pa blessings dito and it's so hard. ABS has been blessing me for how many years and I’m so thankful for all of that."

(If I have the chance in the future, of course I would love to but there are still many blessings here [in the Philippines] and it's so hard.)

'A Family Affair' will air on several platforms internationally including The Filipino Channel on cable and iWantTFC online.