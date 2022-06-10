LOOK: Alyssa Quijano graduates from college

MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Alyssa Quijano has graduated with a degree in Medical Laboratory Science from Dr. Carlos S. Lanting College.

"TAGUMPAY. All glory to God! 5years ago, I thought this was too late, and that my delays were just the end of me. I almost gave up on myself," Quijano wrote on Instagram.

"But God reminded me that He is so much bigger than all of my struggles, fears and challenges. Truly, God has sustained me in every step of the way and by His grace, making the impossible, possible. Today marks one of the most unforgettable moment in my life!."

She then thanked all those who helped her in achieving her dream.

"To my mentors, Dean Carlos de Leon, Mam May de Leon, to all of the faculty members of B.S. in Medical Laboratory Science, to all of the staff, faculty, heads and president of Dr. Carlos S. Lanting College, to my classmates, family and friends, to my Alma Mater, MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO! Thank you for believing in me and for bringing out the best in me. Thank you for praying for me!!! Without all of your help and prayers, I wouldn’t be here," she wrote.

"Lastly, sa mga tao na akala nila huli na ang lahat, na wala ng pag-asa. I want to tell you, KEEP GOING. KEEP DREAMING. KEEP REACHING YOUR GOALS. The delays in your life are just directing you towards your real destination. Congratulations, Class of 2022!!! WE DID IT!!!"

In the comment section of her post, singers Gary Valenciano and Angeline Quinto congratulated Quijano.

Aside from joining the first season of "Idol Philippines" in 2019, Quijano, also joined "The X Factor Philippines."

She was also the girlfriend of Jake Zyrus (then still known as Charice) for four years. They broke up in 2017.