LANY adds 4th show in Manila this November

MANILA -- American indie pop band LANY, who is set to return to the Philippines for a three-night concert on November 11, 12 and 13, has added another show due to popular demand.

On Friday, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced that the fourth show was added on November 15 also at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale for the general public beginning today, June 10.

-Fan Club Pre-sale (6/8) and LNPH Presale (6/9) via https://t.co/HCHUiNjNaW.

This will be LANY's sixth visit to the Philippines.

The first time the band performed in the country was in March 2017. In 2018, they had sold-out Manila shows at the Araneta Coliseum. The year after that, LANY again held back-to-back sold-out shows at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Their last visit to the country was in 2020 just before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic when they performed in Cebu as part of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival.

A well-loved act by Filipino music fans, LANY is known for the hits “ILYSB”, “Malibu Nights”, “pink skies”, and “Thru These Tears”, among others.

