FPJ's favorite editor-director Augusto Salvador dead at 80

Augusto Salvador. Photo courtesy of Carina Cayanan Salvador

MANILA -- Augusto Salvador, one of the most prolific editors of the film industry, passed on Monday, June 7, leaving behind a wealth of classics that defined Philippine cinema from the 1970s to 2000s.

Among the films that Salvador edited were Lino Brocka’s “Insiang,” Fernando Poe Jr.’s “Ang Probinsyano,” and Ishmael Bernal’s “Relasyon.”

Salvador died of cardiac arrest at age 80, according to her daughter Carina Salvador Cayanan.

“Gusto ko pong maalala siya bilang direktor na mabuting makisama sa kanyang mga artista at higit sa lahat napakabait sa kanyang staff hanggang sa utility," Cayanan told ABSCBN News Wednesday, also citing the quality of his craft over the decades.

“Matagal na po sya retired pero 'yung mga nakasama n'ya po sa pelikula like Bong Revilla, Philip Salvador at marami pong iba tumutulong at may communication pa din po sila hanggang sa huli. Perfectionist at passionate sa sining na sobra n'yang mahal.”

Salvador, who last directed Revilla’s “Ang Panday” and the FPJ-Efren Bata Reyes movie “Pakners,” among others, in the early 2000s, distinguished himself as a prolific and reliable movie editor who crossed over many film genres since the 1960s.

Among the classics credited to him as editor are “Geron Busabos,” "Pinakamagandqng Hayop sa Balat Ng Lupa,” “City After Dark,” “Bona,” and “Pagbabalik ni Leon Guerrero.”

He was the go-to editor of FPJ in such movies as “Asedillo,” “Bontoc,” “Durugin si Totoy Bato,” “Perlas Ng Silangan,” and “Roman Rapido.”

Salvador, who directed “Eseng Ng Tondo” with FPJ, also edited the drama-horror thrillers of Susan Roces, notably “Gumising Ka Maruja,” “Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara,” and “Florinda.”

For Brocka, he edited “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang,” “Ina Kapatid Anak,” “Insiang” and many other movies.

He is also remembered for the many action films of Lito Lapid, Phillip Salvador and Ian Veneracion.

Salvador’s burial is scheduled this Saturday at the Eternal Gardens in Caloocan City after his wake at St. Peter’s Memorial in Bancel, Meycauayan, Bulacan.