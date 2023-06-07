LOOK: Karel Marquez welcomes fourth child

Photo from Karel Marquez's Instagram account

MANILA – The family of former actress Karel Marquez continues to grow with the birth of her fourth child.

On June 3, Marquez welcomed her son Kaden Andrei, her second child with husband Sean Fariñas.

“Our newest love as a fam of 6... Our Kaden Andrei," she said in an Instagram post.

"Such a blessing, our precious baby. Thank you, everyone, for your well wishes. We love you all," she added.

It was in 2019 when Marquez gave birth to Kobe, her first child with Fariñas.

Marquez and Fariñas got married in December 2016. The actress has credited Fariñas as a father figure to her two children from a previous relationship, Keiley and Kyler.