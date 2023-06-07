MANILA – "It's Showtime" is searching for the best singers in the country as Tawag ng Tanghalan (TNT) returns for its seventh year.

Aside from TNT, the ABS-CBN noontime show is also holding auditions for Mini Ms. U.

TNT is open to all singers nationwide aged 16 to 59, while Mini Ms. U is holding auditions for girls aged 8 and below.

Below are the audition dates for both competitions:

June 10: Pacific Mall Lucena

June 17: Pacific Mall Cebu

June 24: Pacific Mall Legazpi

July 1: KCC Mall Zamboanga

July 15: KCC Mall GenSan

Just last month, Lyka Estrella was named the latest grand winner of TNT. The iconic talent search that first premiered in 1954 and produced the likes of superstar Nora Aunor had its third revival in 2016 as a popular segment on "It’s Showtime."

In 2020, "It's Showtime" launched the segment Mini Ms. U, a pageant for young girls which was co-hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

