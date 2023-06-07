Fernando Carrillo of 'Rosalinda' fame is back in PH

MANILA -- Fernando Carrillo, the leading man in the hit Mexican telenovela "Rosalinda" starring Thalia, arrived in the country on Tuesday.

The actor is back in the country for endorsements and to create a reality show, which will give birth to a new singing group.

Carrillo, who played the role of Fernando Jose in "Rosalinda," has visited the country a number of times to touch base with his fans.

He signed a contract with Viva in 2012.

In the early 2000s, the love story of Rosalinda (Thalia) and Fernando Jose became a staple in many Filipino households as the Mexican telenovela dominated ABS-CBN's afternoon lineup. -- With a report from Jeff Fernando