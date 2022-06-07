The Quezon City Council has approved a resolution declaring short film director Darryl Yap and actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas "persona non grata".

The two are accused of disrespecting the city's official seal in a video posted online.

The city council approved the resolution submitted by District IV Councilor Ivy Lagman.

It stemmed from a 2-minute video posted on Yap's Facebook page, featuring Delas Alas as a character named "Ligaya Delmonte".

Also featured in the video is the official triangular seal of Quezon City, with its visual elements edited and "defaced".

"The malicious and unscrupulous defacing of the official seal of Quezon City ridiculed and cast dishonor to it, causing insult to the noble representation of the seal,” Lagman said in a statement.

“The people of Quezon City will not let anyone disgrace the official seal of Quezon City for personal and selfish interests,” she added.

The video was originally posted as campaign video for Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, who ran for Quezon City mayor but lost to incumbent Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Yap and Delas Alas have yet to issue statements on the Quezon City Council decision, as of posting.