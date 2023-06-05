LOOK: 'Us Girls' hosts Chesca, Angel and Iya reunite

MANILA -- Iya Villania, Chesca Garcia-Kramer and Angel Aquino, the hosts of the weekly lifestyle TV magazine show "Us Girls," were reunited after 10 years since the program signed off.

Both Aquino and Garcia-Kramer uploaded photos from their reunion on social media.

"Its was a successful reunion, thank you so much @mjfelipe for your tireless energy, you got so much of 'Us Girls' together ! It’s been 10 years since we signed off and everyone was so thrilled to see one another! The night overflowed with kwentuhan, tawanan, asaran, kulitan that we barely even ate. There was so much love, respect and support. I’m hoping to have more of these :) I missed you @chekakramer I missed you @iyavillania, i missed everybody! See you more please!" Aquino wrote.

"After 10 long years we finally got the chance to get together again. 10 long years but everything is just like how we left it. Nothing has changed! Still a whole lot of fuunnn! How I miss and love this group of people! A reunion to remember and a reunion worth repeating, especially for all those who didn't make it. Thank you @mjfelipe for getting us all together again! Love you @iyavillania and @imangelaquino! So happy we got to catch up! But still super bitin! See you soonest! This is where we learn it, live it, love it, US GIRLS!!!" Garcia-Kramer wrote.

"Us Girls" was launched in 2006 on Studio 23 and concluded in 2012.

During the six years it has been on air, it has bagged several awards from the PMPC Star Awards for Television, Catholic Mass Media Awards and UP Gandingan Awards.

Megan Young also hosted the show.