Kathryn’s fans in Indonesia plant over 250 trees in actress’ name

Photos from KaDreamers Indonesia and Kathryn Bernardo Instagram

Supporters of actress Kathryn Bernardo from Indonesia — called KaDreamers Indonesia — took their fandom to the next level as they planted 266 trees dedicated to the actress.

The group announced the project on Twitter and Instagram with several photos, including a tarpaulin bearing Bernardo and boyfriend Daniel Padilla’s faces.

“250 trees from Kathryn Bernardo x KaDreamers Indonesia for the earth,” the message said.

The actress appreciated the efforts of her fans in the neighboring country, retweeting their deed.

“YOU’RE THE BEST GUYS!!” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Padilla also took to social media to thank the group for their tree-planting activity on behalf of Bernardo.

According to the attached document, the group planted rhizophora or true mangroves, in Kampung Laut, Cilacap.

