Shane Bernabe makes ‘ASAP’ debut

MANILA - Shane Bernabe, the grand winner of “The Voice Kids” season 5, made her “ASAP” debut on Sunday.

Bernabe, who was part of Bamboo Manalac’s team, reprised her performance of “Sino ang Baliw” on Sunday.

It was the same song that she performed on the finals night of “The Voice Kids,” which helped her clinch the title in the singing competition.

Bernabe is the second person from Manalac’s team who won “The Voice Kids,” after Elha Nympha.

