Meet music newcomer Lizzie Aguinaldo

MANILA — Newbie singer Lizzie Aguinaldo recently signed a recording contract with ABS-CBN’s music label Star Music and expressed her excitement over her career move.

“A dream come true. Dati po sa [restroom] lang namin ako kumakanta. Ngayon, nakapag-record na talaga ako ng song sa totoong studio,” she said during the launch of her debut song in Quezon City, which was attended by Star Music Creative Head Jonathan Manalo.

“‘Baka Pwede Na’ is the title of my first song. Nung una ko pong nakita ‘yung lyrics, na-in love po agad ako sa song. I said, ‘Wow! Ang bilis naman magsulat ng song ni direk Joven Tan. I’m into pop music, tipong Dua Lipa po, but gusto ko pong i-try itong ballad na mayroong touch ng pagka-cute,” Aguinaldo told ABS-CBN News.

“In the process of recording it, nandoon na po ‘yung feeling kilig at excitement habang kinakanta ko po ‘yung song,” she continued.'

Hoping to penetrate the mainstream music, she added, “It’s the song that I hope people would jam with whenever [mayroon] po silang mood na kinikilig or moment po na naaalala po ‘yung crush nila especially po sa generation ko. It is simple but it sets the whole vibe po.”

The 15-year artist feels blessed with the support of her friends, classmates, Star Music, and whole family.

As she tries her luck in showbiz, she said she’s willing to navigate a life in the limelight. The Caviteña mentioned she is related to former president Emilio Aguinaldo.

Though she honors her great, great grandfather Pres. Aguinaldo, the “Baka Pwede Na” singer wants to build her own identity and leave her own mark—especially in the music scene.

“It’s been my dream to be a singer. 8 years old pa lang po ako, gusto ko na talagang mag-perform. I’m super happy and thankful to have the opportunity.”

“Baka Pwede Na” is written by award-winning composer Joven Tan.

“Sana maka-collab ko soon ang mga iniidolo ko. I’ll work very hard po. I’ll do my best. Hindi ako takot sa rejections,” she ended.