

MANILA -- Not every 21-year-old is as daring as newcomer Katrina Dovey, one of the bombshells launched this year by Viva Films.

Dovey was discovered by veteran actress Lara Morena, who introduced her to Viva. Dovey was readily signed up for a film contract and was offered to play a sexy role in her big screen debut, “Adarna Gang,” megged by Jon Red.

Morena is the mom of Dovey’s childhood best friend. The former convinced Dovey to try her luck in showbiz in October last year.

“I had just moved back to the country from the UK,” Dovey told ABS-CBN News. “I had dinner with my best friend and Tita Lara was there. All it took was her convincing for me to say yes.”



Dovey had no qualms baring onscreen. She did “very hot and steamy scenes” in her films, starting from “Adarna Gang,” shown early this year. No wonder, she has been subsequently given daring roles in her film projects.

“We were born naked,” Dovey insisted. “I don’t understand why others put malice when they see someone baring onscreen. At the end of the day, I know it’s art we’re creating.

“It makes me proud once I see the outcome. Those who are saying things and negative comments, they don’t understand. I can accept that.”

In director GB Sampedro’s “Doblado,” Dovey essayed a high-class prostitute. In the forthcoming original series, “High on Sex,” also megged by Sampedro, Dovey plays a woman who leaves for the US and comes back carrying a huge secret.

“I’ve always been a very sexually empowered woman,” admitted Dovey. “I just had to use that energy, channel it and pump it up to a hundred when I do sexy scenes.”

“High on Sex” is an eight-part series that will premiere June 5 on Vivamax. Dovey works anew with Denise Esteban, who was her co-star in “Doblado.” Also in the cast of “High on Sex” are Wilbert Ross, Angela Morena and Migs Almendras.

Dovey was working in real estate in the UK before she returned to Manila. She joined pageants when she was still a child and also ventured into commercial modelling.

One of her motivations in returning to the Philippines was to get close with her maternal grandmother. “I really wanted to find a career that would work for me here,” Dovey asserted.

The first person who was initially against Dovey’s flesh-baring roles in front of the camera was her mom. “Initially, she really didn’t want me to do sexy roles,” Dovey disclosed. “She was very tentative in saying yes.

“Nai-ilang siya to know maghuhubad ako in front of the camera. At the end of the day, my mom turned out to be super supportive in everything that I’ve been doing lately. She’s all out in supporting me.”

Sex was never a taboo topic in Dovey’s household since she was a young girl. “I say this all the time, that I’ve always been a sexually in-touch person,” she admitted. “Talking about sex came very natural to me.

“It was more of a friends’ thing. My friends exposed me to it [sex] more than my parents did. My parents never hid what’s sex is about, but I don’t think we ever talked about it directly until I was older.”

Dovey is looking forward to the day when sex can be openly talked about by Filipinos. “I think we should all be proud and embrace our sexual sides as people,” she maintained.

“Kahit hindi pa ready ang mga Pilipino, I hope we can spread the message and that will put us a step in the right direction towards making the word [sex] less taboo in the country.”



Aside from playing sexy roles, Dovey is willing to eventually try other genres. “I want to do everything and be versatile,” she said. “I want to be able to do anything they throw at me. Lahat ng offer, dream role ko ‘yan.

“I just want to explore every opportunity that come my way. I want to take them all in, explore what I can do and push myself out of my comfort zone.

“It’s always just do your best for every scene and just give your everything, so you don’t have any regrets at the end of the day. As long as the scene needs it, I’ll do everything I’m capable of to execute it the best that I can.”

She is not giving herself any time limit in doing daring roles. “As long as I want to do it, I’ll be doing it,” Dovey said.

Asked how different is she from the new sexy stars who sprouted this pandemic, Dovey maintained, “Ako lang ang Katrina Dovey sa mundo. Bow!”