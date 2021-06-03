WATCH: Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell talk about voicing ‘Trese’

Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano are the English and Filipino voice actresses of ‘Trese,’ respectively. Netflix Philippines

Liza Soberano recalled being “blown away” by the Filipino script of “Trese,” the Netflix animated series based on Filipino local graphic novel, in a video feature released by the streaming giant on Thursday.

The Kapamilya actress is the voice of the title character of the Tagalog dub; Hollywood actress Shay Mitchell is providing the English voice.

Recalling the time she first read the Filipino version of the script, Soberano said: “I was blown away. It’s beautifully told when it’s in Filipino, and it has more of sentimental value to me and more of a connection to me.

“We have our own characters here in the Philippines, our own superstitious beliefs, and I just want to share that with the world.”

Mitchell, who is half-Filipino, meanwhile, expressed excitement about the graphic novel coming to life.

“I’m really excited about this series, just to see it come from words on a page to then seeing it be artwork and the voicing over to this character that I’ve grown to love so much,” she said.

The animated series centers on, in the words of Soberano, “a badass female detective who is the protector of peace and harmony between the living and the supernatural beings who coexist in the Philippines.”

The Manila-set “Trese” is scheduled for streaming on Netflix starting June 11.