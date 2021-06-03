BINI drops debut single ‘Born To Win’

MANILA — After 2 years as trainees and a half-year pre-debut era, P-pop girl group BINI finally released on Friday its debut single, “Born To Win.”

The upbeat dance track, about pushing on to reach one’s dream despite challenges, was released across music streaming platforms past midnight, with a lyrics video from Star Music following shortly after.

BINI dropped “Born To Win” leading up its official debut event on the same day.

Composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, the P-pop group will be introduced via the 2-part “BINI: The Launch” on KTX.ph.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On Friday night, “The Runway” will see the members don creations by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran, with each outfit especially made to reflect their personalities.

“The Showcase,” which streams on June 11, will meanwhile feature a fan conference, performances from BINI, as well as the music video premiere of “Born to Win.”

Never-before-seen footage of BINI’s 2-year training under Star Hunt Academy, the ABS-CBN group grooming pop performers for international stardom, will also be shown during “The Showcase.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

BINI released its pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut” in November 2020, courting a growing fanbase that has since been dubbed “Bloom.”

In December 2020, the group’s members signed officially as talents of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, and as recording artists of the network’s record company, Star Music.

Tickets to “BINI: The Launch” are priced at P399 for general admission, and P499 for limited VIP slots. Each ticket will allow access to both the first and second parts.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC