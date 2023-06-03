Veteran actor John Regala dies at 55

MANILA - Veteran actor John Regala, known for his feisty onscreen performances since the 1980s, passed on Saturday at age 55.

"He died at 6:28 a.m. of cardiac arrest due to liver and kidney complications at the New Era General Hospital," Regala’s wife, Victoria Scherrer, told ABS-CBN News. The actor had been under critical care for three weeks at the Quezon City hospital until he expired, Scherrer added.

A versatile actor and son of movie stalwart Ruby Regal, Regala started as a member of "That's Entertainment" in the1980s and moved on to become an action lead and villain in such films as "Boy Kristiano," "Isa-Isahin ko Kayo," "Primitivo Ebok Ala: Kalaban Mortal ni Baby Ama," and "The Vizconde Massacre: God Help Us."



He also starred in the horror comedy "Zombading: Patayin Sa Shokot Si Remington" and won best supporting actor in the 2011 Metro Manila Filmfest movie "Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story."

Regala appeared as well in several teleseryes, culminating in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” before the pandemic.

Scherrer thanked the Iglesia ni Cristo organization for standing by Regala during his terminal illness.

"Nagpapasalamat din ako sa mga kapwa niya artista, gayundin ang mga studio, lahat po, na tumulong sa kanya," she said. "Gayundin sa tiyuhin niyang si senator Robin Padilla at sa kanyang pamilya na hindi siya pinabayaan. Napakabuti po niya!"

Regala's family is still finalizing wake arrangements for the actor at St. Peter Chapels in Tandang Sora, Quezon City.

