Former “Pinoy Big Brother” Big Winner Slater Young and Kryz Uy have

written moving messages for their son Scott, who marked his second birthday on Thursday.

Young took to Instagram to share how quick the time passes with his first born turned two years old already.

“It’s been two years already??? Time flies so fast. Although I want to hold on to “baby scottie” for as long as I can, I also cannot wait to see the man that you will become. Watching you grow is (and always will be) the greatest joy of my life,” he said.

According to Young, he has learned many lessons from Scott, including patience. He added that his son taught him to find his purpose.

“I’ve always thought that my role as a father was to teach and guide you. But you know what? I have learned far more from you. You taught me patience (definitely patience), love, and most importantly, you taught me to find my purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uy had a shorter yet still sweet note for her son – their first big blessing.

“Oh Scottie, what was life before you even? 🥹 our first big blessing is now 2 years old. Every day you make our hearts sing. We love you so very much, Scott Knoa,” she said.

Just last month, the celebrity couple welcomed their second child, announcing it through a vlog.

The nearly half-hour vlog chronicles Uy going into labor, starting May 21 when she experienced contractions.

“So happy to finally welcome Baby # 2 into the Skyfam,” she wrote. “There were some complications in the end, but God is good and made sure we were all safe and sound.”

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.