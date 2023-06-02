LOOK: Xyriel Manabat introduces 'pogiest' boyfriend

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Xyriel Manabat turned to social media to introduce her "pogiest boyfriend" to the public.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Manabat uploaded snaps of her road trip to Baguio with her boyfriend.

"Biglaang Baguio trip with MY spontaneous, late night taga-aya, kunsintidor, source of happiness, lifetime ride or die, SUPER BFF pogiest boyfriend," Manabat captioned her post, tagging Nathaniel Avila Toledo.

The former child star is known for her title role in ABS-CBN's 2010 "Momay" and as Anna Manalastas in 2011 hit series "100 Days to Heaven."

Manabat started her showbiz career after joining Star Circle Quest in 2009. She was also part of ABS-CBN series "Wildflower" as the young Lily/Ivy Aguas.

Currently, Manabat is part of the hit Kapamilya series "Dirty Linen" which is now on its second season.

