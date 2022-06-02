Demi Lovato to drop comeback song on June 10

American singer Demi Lovato on Wednesday announced that she is set to return with a new song.

In an Instagram post, Lovato posted snaps of her in a bathtub with the release date of her new song on June 10.

She earlier posted a cover of the new song "Skin of My Teeth" and a snippet of the music video.

Lovato's last studio album "Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over," released in April 2021, peaked at the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Lovato first appeared as an artist in the children's television series "Barney & Friends" from 2002 to 2004. She rose to fame in 2008 for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney film "Camp Rock" where her duet "This Is Me" gained prominence.

Lovato, who has some 104 million followers on Instagram, was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich last year. Lovato said later that the engagement was an attempt to "prove to the world that I'm okay."

In a tell-all documentary released last year, the singer spoke in detail about her addiction to drugs and other mental health issues.

Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for an overdose in 2018 and was also left with some brain damage.

—with a report from Reuters