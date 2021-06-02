BTS snags 4th No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 chart

Photo posted by BTS on Twitter after announcing their latest Billboard No. 1

RM was not bluffing when he said BTS has ARMY right behind them as the global fanbase delivered the South Koreans another No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Butter" is the seven-member act's fourth song to land at the top of the coveted chart, following "Dynamite," "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)" featuring Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, and "Life Goes On."

Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook flaunted figures that prove "Butter" was a smash hit on every platform it was available.

According to Billboard, based on MRC data, following its May 21 launch, "Butter" pulled 32.2 million US streams and sold 242,800 digital copies during its first tracking week (the most for a week since BTS' own "Dynamite" opened with 300,000 on Sept 5, 2020).

The summer anthem also managed to draw 18.1 million radio airplay audience impressions securing the 39th spot on the Radio Songs chart -- their second and highest debut entry following "Dynamite," which landed at No. 49 last September and peaked No. 10 in December.

With its massive sales, it was no surprise the dance-pop ruled the Digital Song Sales chart, extending BTS' lead as the group with the most No. 1 tracks on the ranking.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 5, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2021

The Global 200 top 10 (chart dated June 5, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2021

The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated June 5, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2021

Billboard also noted the feat marked the fastest accumulation of four chart-toppers since Justin Timberlake's streak a decade-and-a-half ago. No other group has also snagged its first four No. 1s as quickly as BTS, since the iconic Jackson 5 in 1970.

The septet now holds the record as the group with the most No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100. Ariana Grande leads with five No. 1 songs to open atop, followed by Justin Bieber and Drake who boast 4 starts each.

The Hot 100, is considered to be one of the pinnacles of the American music scene and is computed based on U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data.

"Butter," however, spread smoothly across the world and not just in the west.

The dance-pop simultaneously extended BTS' historic reign as the act with the most No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Global 200 singles.

"Butter" flaunted a record-shattering 289.2 million streams, the largest since the chart's inception, and 249,000 downloads worldwide in the May 21-27 tracking week.

The milestone broke the previous record set by BTS with "Life Goes On," at 152.5 million streams.

The megastars also claimed their third Billboard Global Excl. U.S. topper, the most for any artist.

Albeit the American ARMY is one of the megastars' largest markets, "Butter" successfully remained comfortable at the summit of the chart as the track racked up a whopping 257.4 million streams and 146,200 downloads from various countries.

Meanwhile, BTS' 2020 disco-pop hit "Dynamite" returned to the top 10 of Global Excl. U.S chart this week at No. 9.