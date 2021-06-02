Alanis Morissette's Manila concert has new dates

MANILA – After getting cancelled due to the pandemic, the Alanis Morissette concert in Manila now has a new date.

Through a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Ovation Productions announced that the singer will finally hold her two-night show at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 18 and 19, 2022.

Tickets bought for Morissette’s December 7, 2021 show will be honored on November 18, 2022, while tickets for December 8, 2021 will be honored on November 19, 2022.

Morissette was originally scheduled to hold a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last April 6 and 7, 2020 but her shows have been rescheduled twice due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease around the world.

Her upcoming shows in Manila are part of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album, "Jagged Little Pill."

Morissette last performed in Manila back in 1996. She is best known for her songs, "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket" and "You Oughta Know."

She released her first studio album in eight years, "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," in July last year.