Fil-Am comedian JR de Guzman visits 'Showtime'

MANILA -- Filipino-American singer and comedian JR de Guzman visited “It’s Showtime” on Thursday to promote his upcoming show “Later That Evening.”

During his appearance on the Kapamilya noontime program, de Guzman shared that he learned how to sing because his parents raised him on karaoke.

“I was raised on karaoke by my parents with the magic mic with the score in the end. If I didn’t get a hundred then I can’t eat,” he said in jest.

De Guzman said he’s also happy to be here in the Philippines and be more in touch with his roots.

When asked if he’s already learned a few Filipino things since he arrived, de Guzman shared: “A learned a little bit of Filipino slang from my make-up artist.”

“I know charot,” he added, drawing laughter from the hosts and the audience.

De Guzman is set to stage “Later That Evening” at The Theater at Solaire on June 3.

He began his stand-up career 12 years ago. He took up a musical comedy class at the University of California, Davis and found success through college shows.

He was part of the select group of up-and-coming comedians who had 15-minute sets in the 2018 Netflix special "The Comedy Lineup."

But it was during the pandemic when many turned to their phones and other devices for entertainment that his comedic talents became even more known globally through his social media posts.

De Guzman lovingly roasts his family in his shows. But despite the lighthearted jokes, he said he considers his parents as heroes.

Born in the Philippines, he was raised in Eagle Rock, California and now lives in Sacramento.