MANILA – Arci Munoz expressed her appreciation for her co-stars, as well as the staff and crew, of her upcoming film "Malditas in Maldives," after they finished filming despite hurdling a series of unforeseen challenges.

In a detailed Instagram post, Munoz shared the sequence of events and how they were able to overcome each one.

“It all started a few months ago when me and direk @njeldemesa started our production company (sabit ako) pangarap na talaga namin gumawa ng pelikula sa Maldives. And when we got our go signal from the resort @maldivessouthpalmresort agad agad nag-book na kami flights. But I’ve been unwell due to being anemic wala ako sa 100% ng kapangyarihan ko but I couldn’t miss this for the world kaya push,” she said.

While they got to Maldives safe and sound, Munoz said they lost their luggage.

“[Nakatatlong] lipat kami ng eroplano hanggang makarating sa Maldives pero 'yung maleta namin 'di nakarating. I stayed in my room for 5 days staring at the ocean recovering but tempted to jump into the water pero wala naman akong gamit and lumala sakit ko,” she said.

In the final two days at the filming location, Munoz recounted her determination to push past any pain she was experiencing, in order to maximize the remaining time they had.

“I said kailangan ko maging OK para di masayang ang lahat. Kaya salamat kila @_janelletee @kiraycelis na nagsilbing stylist ko at pinahiram ako ng mga damit nila. And Thank God I regained my strength and tinapos ko lahat ng exena ko in 2 days!!!”

As a producer, Munoz said she could not be any happier with the result of their hard work despite the obstacles.

“Madami pang ganap pero tamad na ko mag-type. Ang ending ay madami kami natutunan sa trip na to na super memorable. Lord thank you dahil you still made a way na matapos namin ang pelikula namin at masaya kami makakauwi,” she said.