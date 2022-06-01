Anji Salvacion thankful for meaningful 'PBB' experience

MANILA – Anji Salvacion turned to social media to express her gratitude to all those who made her “Pinoy Big Brother” experience extra meaningful.

On Instagram, Salvacion said she offers her victory to the Lord as she thanked her “PBB” family for giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of becoming a housemate.

“Maraming maraming salamat Kuya for giving me the chance to be one of your housemates, salamat po sa lahat ng mga parangal at payo niyo po, I will forever live my life with all of this learnings,” she said.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng PBB staff/crew for always being there for us and for always making sure we are all okay and for taking care of us, thank you all so much for being a part of the long walk of mine.”

Addressing her fellow housemates, Salvacion said they added some spice in her life which she will forever treasure.

“Marami akong natutunan sa inyong lahat I’m thankful and grateful I learned a lot of things from you, to valuing relationships, friendships and giving more meaning to what really the word family means,” she said.

Towards the end of her post, Salvacion thanked the ABS-CBN bosses as well as her fans for their unending support.

“Thank [you] sa lahat ng sunshines na inilaban nyo ako hanggang sa dulo you guys are always there for me.”

Salvacion won the latest edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" besting four other competitors in three "kumunities."

She won via landslide with 40.42 percent of the combined votes to save and evict. She will bring home P2 million.

Adult housemate Isabel Laohoo got 18.20 percent and was the runner-up and won P500,000, while Samantha Bernardo (16.28 percent) is the third big placer and will go home with P300,000.

Rob Blackburn (4.01 percent) is the fourth big placer taking home P200,000, while Brenda Mage (1.91 percent) is the fifth big placer and will go home with P100,000.