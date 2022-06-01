Ace Banzuelo’s ‘Muli’ tops OPM weekly chart on Spotify Philippines

Ace Banzuelo’s “Muli” is officially the No. 1 most streamed OPM song in Spotify Philippines this week. Handout

MANILA – Singer Ace Banzuelo is taking digital music platforms by storm as his single “Muli” reached the top spot in the Spotify Philippines chart this week.

“Muli” has become the most streamed OPM song in the platform aside from placing third in the Spotify Top 200 Philippines. It also ranked second in the Viral 50 Philippines chart.

Banzuelo’s music is also faring well outside the country, peaking at No. 6 on Spotify Viral 50 Global and No. 3 on Spotify UAE Viral 50.

“I absolutely have no idea about its virality,” the producer and singer-songwriter said. “The authentic support to the song was really surprising, because it started with regular people. There were no big promotional activities for this song, just the fans, and I truly love them for that.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

While the song was released two years ago, the eloquently produced track has found renewed popularity online due to the song’s organic amount of support on short-form video app, TikTok, as well as other social media platforms.

Aside from racking up places in different charts, “Muli” is also included in two major playlists – Hot Hits Philippines and Tatak Pinoy, a flagship OPM playlist.

To date, “Muli” has racked up more than 5 million streams on Spotify alone, with an increase of more than 3.2 million streams after gaining traction on TikTok.

Written, produced, mixed, and mastered by Banzuelo, the song set itself apart from the formulaic ‘hugot’ ballads with its subtle electronic production and more eclectic influences.

The chart-topping electro ballad incorporated heart-wrenching lyrics that go hard about the realities of both life and romance.

“‘Muli’ speaks of eternal faithful love. The song talks about one’s incapability of moving on despite surpassing multiple challenges in life,” Banzuelo revealed.

Banzuelo is also gearing up for the release of his first full-length debut album this year.

