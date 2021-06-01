Sue Ramirez’s back-to-back series: ‘Boyfriend #13’ and ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

Watch more in iWantTFC

On a roll with successive acting projects despite the pandemic, Sue Ramirez believes her breakthrough year is the result of matching luck with hard work.

Ramirez, in fact, was so booked at one point, that she had to give up an offer, as it conflicted with her ongoing or already scheduled lock-in tapings.

In the past year alone, during the pandemic, Ramirez was seen in the primetime series “A Soldier’s Heart,” the drama film “Finding Agnes,” the sitcom “Oh My Dad,” and the comedy flick “Mommy Issues.”

Now, Ramirez is due to star in back-to-back series — the WeTV romcom “Boyfriend #13” alongside JC Santos and JC de Vera; and the ABS-CBN drama “The Broken Marriage Vow” with Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo.

If it were up to Ramirez, another project she had been praying for would also be included in that list — but she ultimately had to accept it wasn’t for her, given her prior commitments.

“Of course, I felt super down,” Ramirez said, “but 'pag may nawawala o hindi nabibigay sa atin, meron namang binibigay na kapalit.”

Sue Ramirez is on a roll, with back-to-back starring roles in WeTV’s ‘Boyfriend #13’ and ABS-CBN’s ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ WeTV/ABS-CBN

Ramirez was referring to her casting in “Boyfriend #13,” where she will portray an astrology-obsessed writer, Kim, who navigates her career and romantic life based on star signs.

For Ramirez, luck played a part in “Boyfriend #13” landing on her lap, notably around the same time she got cast in the previously announced “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

But, taking a page from her character Kim, Ramirez emphasized the importance of being ready to receive and make the most out of opportunities that come along.

“Feeling ko, every day, may kailangan ako i-call out sa universe, tapos naniniwala ako talaga na mangyayari. So it gives me that sense of hope and positivity, that something good is about to happen.

“But also, not everything is based on luck. Siyempre, we cannot base our whole lives on just calling out to the universe, and not doing anything. It should take a lot of effort from you, to be able to achieve what you want to achieve.”

In Ramirez’s case, effort has meant going against odds (like lining up randomly at age 13, without any showbiz background, to join Star Magic), and bettering her craft over the past decade — both now paying off as she marks new milestones in her career.