‘Eat Showtime’? Vhong Navarro, Maine Mendoza team up for a project

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” host Vhong Navarro surprised his followers on Tuesday as he shared a photo of him with him Maine Mendoza, a mainstay of rival program “Eat Bulaga.”

“Masaya at magaan katrabaho!” Navarro said of Mendoza, in the caption of the photo on Instagram.

“Nice working with you,” he added, tagging Mendoza’s account.

Navarro also used the hashtag #EatShowtime, a playful portmanteau of their respective noontime program’s title.

He did not share details about the project that brought him and Mendoza together.

Mendoza, who rose to fame in 2015 as one-half of the “AlDub” tandem, is no stranger to cross-network collaborations.

Notably, she starred opposite Carlo Aquino in the ABS-CBN Films-produced film “Isa Pa With Feelings” in 2019; and, the year prior, joined Coco Martin in the action comedy flick “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles.”

“Eat Bulaga,” which aired for six years on ABS-CBN until 1995 as a blocktime program, is on its 42nd year.

“It’s Showtime,” meanwhile, is approaching its 12th anniversary in October.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC