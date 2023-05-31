MANILA – Zaijan Jaranilla reached another milestone in his life as he graduated from senior high school.

Despite being busy with his acting career, Jaranilla proudly shared his academic accomplishment as he finished secondary school at the Colegio de San Juan de Dios Inc. in San Rafael, Bulacan.

The actor took to Instagram to share his achievement, as he received a number of congratulatory comments from his fellow celebrities.

“Late pero ga-Graduate! HUMSS Batch 2023,” he captioned his photo wearing a toga.

Among those who congratulated him were Jake Ejercito, Iza Calzado, Xyriel Manabt, Zanjoe Marudo, Jed Madela, Jason Abalos and many more.

Jaranilla was last seen in the ABS-CBN adaptation of “Mars Ravelos’ Darna” where he played Ding, the younger brother of the Filipino superheroine.

Before that, Jaranilla was also part of “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

He made his acting debut in “May Bukas Pa” over a decade ago where he played the iconic Santino, the boy who helps change lives through his unique relationship with “Bro.”

Related video: