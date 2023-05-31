RK Bagatsing signs off from 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- RK Bagatsing expressed his gratitude to Coco Martin for giving him the chance to be part of the Kapamilya series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Bagatsing said he's lucky to witness and experience the hard work of all the people behind the hit series.

"Greg Montenegro, signing off. Maraming salamat po Direk Coco, Direk Malu, Direk Darnel, cast and crew, sa buong solid team ng #FPJsBatangQuiapo. Napaka-swerteng masaksihan at maramdaman 'yung dugo’t pawis na binibigay niyo bawat oras, para makapagbigay ng kasiyahan sa lahat ng manonood at taga-suporta gabi-gabi," Bagatsing

said.

"More power and blessings to all of you. Thank you for having me. Kapit at napakaraming kailngan abangan. Lunes hangang Biyernes, 8pm. PS: Ma'am Charo, sorry po. Labyu," Bagatsing added.

On Tuesday night, "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" broke its viewership record anew

for the second straight night, peaking at 408,614 concurrent viewers, or those watching at the same time, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube.



After clashing with Tanggol's (Martin) group, Greg (Bagatsing) was left alone with gunshot wounds and was attended to by the police. His uncle Ramon (Christopher de Leon) saw Greg's body, but couldn't go near for fear of being caught by authorities.

Olga's (Irma Adlawan) hunch that something happened to her son proved correct, as she confirmed Greg's death from her personnel.

Don Julio (Tommy Abuel), meanwhile, attempted to seek revenge in Quiapo but Ramon stopped him, knowing that his son Tanggol was still in the area.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

